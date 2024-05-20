Brandenburg Orchestra brings authentic Baroque period music to Wollongong

What sets the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra apart from other musicians is their authentic 16th-century instruments.
The orchestra are set to perform a one-night-only concert, titled Berlin to Bologna, in Wollongong on Thursday, May 23, at St Francis Xavier Cathedral.
The orchestra's marketing manager Joseph Smith says churches are "the best acoustically to perform in".
"It's just to create the best sound experience, sitting in a church, high ceilings, good acoustics, good architecture," Mr Smith said.
"The sound of the instruments really sort of wells in the room."
The instruments the ensemble uses are made with real gut strings, giving the instruments "a warmer but also a little bit softer" sound, according to Mr Smith.
"It lends itself to a more acoustically sound environment."
The performance will explore pieces from Germany and Italy during the Baroque period, which Mr Smith calls the "most delectable pieces of music".
Ben Dollman has been the second violinist of the Australian Baroque Orchestra for 15 years and says the performance is as close to the original experience as possible.
"A lot of classical music is all about doing exactly what's on the page," Dollman said.
"You pick up these old instruments and then you start looking at old scores and things like that ... there's a lot they don't tell you.
"So you have to kind of use your imagination a lot to play this music and it's actually very creative ... there's a whole lot of music that people didn't know about anyway back then.
"We tried to program some of that in this concert."
The performance will weave together German music from the time which Dollman says has a more serious and darker tone to it and the music of Italy which is "bubbly and vivacious and quite joyful".
