Why Kiama even beats out Byron for most expensive property prices

"I think the demand for Kiama has always been there."
For Paul Coughlan, the decision to buy a home in Kiama was essentially a case of now or never.
Mr Coughlan and his family had been attempting to purchase a home in the seaside town for several months, before recently snapping up a property in Irvine Street.
However, moving to Kiama is not a cheap option nowadays, as figures reveal it has the most expensive housing in regional NSW.
According to CoreLogic, the Kiama LGA had a median dwelling value of $1,476,275.
This even surpassed the much-hyped Byron ($1,428,173), an LGA where values were significantly boosted during COVID amid the influence of the "Hemsworth effect".
Bruce Shadbolt and partner Shirley Yuen have watched the construction of the 'Eclipse' apartment complex in Wollongong with plenty of interest.
They bought a sub-penthouse off-the-plan within the Belmore Street project, and have been renting nearby while they awaited its completion.
The couple were among the buyers who attended as the nearly complete 16-level Eclipse apartment complex was launched.
At the high-end of the market, the decision not to take a lower offer at auction has seemingly paid off for the owner of a beachfront Wombarra home, with a $6 million-plus sale later ensuing.
The home failed to sell under the hammer earlier this year, after bidding reportedly went past the $5 million mark.
Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said he couldn't disclose the sale price.
However, industry sources indicated it sold for $6.2 million.
Also in the northern suburbs, a new price benchmark has been established in Otford.
A tree-change style property that had been in the same family for several decades changed hands.
The property sold for $3.15 million.
Meanwhile, a beachfront property at Woonona has fetched more than $4 million in an off-market sale.
The home transacted for the first time in more than 30 years.
The property at 16 Kurraba Road sold for $4.2 million.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. This elegant rural property is perfectly positioned and is central to Robertson Village, Burrawang, and Bowral.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
