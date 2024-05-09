Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

Why Kiama even beats out Byron for most expensive property prices

May 9 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Left to right) Jenson Coughlan, Fergus Coughlan, Shannon Coughlan, Paul Coughlan and Raferty Coughlan at their Kiama home. Picture: Robert Peet
(Left to right) Jenson Coughlan, Fergus Coughlan, Shannon Coughlan, Paul Coughlan and Raferty Coughlan at their Kiama home. Picture: Robert Peet

"I think the demand for Kiama has always been there."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.