Urgent need for foster carers in Illawarra and Shoalhaven Advertising Feature

MacKillop believes every child deserves a safe and supportive family, where they are nurtured to develop to their full potential. Picture Shutterstock

Foster care is about opening your doors to a child in need... - Tamena Yarak

According to the latest Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), across Australia, there are over 46,000 children and young people in out-of-home care. But there are simply not enough foster carers to cope with the demand, with only around 24,600 active foster and kinship care households across the country.

And there is no sign of this shortage easing any time soon.

The shortage of carers is reflected here in the Illawarra region, with local foster care agency MacKillop Family Services worried about the decline in enquiries about foster care over the past few years.

Tamena Yarak, MacKillop's Regional Manager for Illawarra and Shoalhaven, says, "While it is difficult to attribute this decline to any one cause, there is no doubt that COVID-19 has had an enormous impact.

"Not only did lockdowns increase the pressures on struggling families, but they also created a shift in mentality that is fundamentally at odds with the notion of foster care. Foster care is about opening your doors to a child in need, but during the COVID pandemic, we were told to close our doors to the outside world."

Tamena adds that often, people don't understand what is involved in foster care or don't know about the support available to carers.

"Carers take part in training and are assisted by case managers to look after children. They have access to a 24-hour support line and valuable advice from other foster carers who often act as mentors to new carers. There is a whole support network around the carer and the child, which includes financial assistance."

There are many types of foster care, including emergency and respite care, which might involve having a child over night or for a weekend. This is often how foster carers first start their caring journey, before deciding to move on to longer term care.

Tamena says, "You don't have to be an exceptional superhero to be a foster carer. You simply need to have the capacity to provide a safe, loving home environment for a child in need. You can work full-time, part-time, or not be in paid work; you do not have children of your own or have a big family already. We need all kinds of carers from all kinds of backgrounds and welcome same-sex carers, single carers, and carers who are retired. Kids are all different, and we need a variety of carers."