Every woman lost is one too many

One facet of this work was the introduction of UOW's Consent Matters, a compulsory online module on consent, and several training options for staff, including 'first-level responder training', which covers how to respond to disclosures and where to refer students. UOW is also part of the Greater Cities Commission's Women's Safety Charter, which works towards creating safer public spaces for women, girls and gender-diverse people. We participate in this cause by improving student safety on and off campus, including offering educational projects like Set the Bar, a free training for hospitality staff on how to recognise, report and call out undesirable behaviour or Respect in Motion, which teaches strategies of safe bystander intervention. For more information about the work we are doing at UOW to prevent gender-based violence, you can check the SARC Annual Report.