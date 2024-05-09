Multi-million dollar off-field news makes up for rain-hit fixtures

Despite all the rain, there will be plenty of football action this weekend and there has been a lot going on this week.
The Illawarra Stingrays finally found a place to call home with a multi-million dollar investment to build their new home ground, Lakelands Oval in Dapto.
Meanwhile this weekend in the Illawarra Premier League, a couple of fixtures will be played on the sole synthetic pitch in the region, Ian McLennan Park, meaning there will be some local football despite the rain.
