Dragons skipper Ben Hunt desperate to see Tyrell Sloan remain in the Red V

St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt has called on the club to lock down Tyrell Sloan long-term, saying he'd hate to see the 21-year-old join a growing list of players to excel upon leaving Wollongong.
Sloan has endured a roller coaster introduction to the NRL since debuting as a teenager, but appears to be finding that elusive consistency under Shane Flanagan this season.
The Dapto Canaries junior remains unsigned for 2025, with Flanagan boasting an ever-growing recruitment war chest with which to turnover the club's roster.
He's often signalled an intention to recruit a fullback to put pressure on Sloan, but has thus far resisted heading into the marquee No. 1 market.
Sloan still has the opportunity to shape that decision-making over the remainder of 2024, but the odds of him remaining a Dragon will lengthen the longer he remains without a deal.
Hunt very publicly sought to leave the Dragons in the middle of last season, but has been won over by Flanagan's fresh approach enough to consider extending his contract for a further season beyond 2025.
Should he do so, he hopes it's alongside Sloan.
"I think it's extremely important [to re-sign Sloan]," Hunt said.
"We've lost a number of talented players over the last few years that have come through the Dragons system that have gone on to do some really good things.
"I think Sloany's one we definitely need to keep around and get him doing those good things for us.
"I always see him every day up doing extra video with the coaches and just trying to improve his knowledge of the game and his toughness.
"I can't fault his attitude and his work rate and trying to get better. He's ticking all the boxes.
"His best footy is still ahead of him. He's got a long way to go, and he's going to get there. I want him to do it in the Dragons jersey."
Hunt's interest in the long-term recruitment plans will be music to the ears of Dragons fans hoping to see him finish his career in the Red V, with the 34-year-old saying Flanagan has kept him well abreast of his long-term vision.
"[Flanagan's] had me in a lot of conversations about different guys they're trying to approach and trying to get to the club and what they're doing," Hunt said.
"I'm feeling pretty comfortable about that and where it's at and what they're trying to do."
Sloan's virtually the last man standing from what appeared to be a generational Steelers junior crop alongside best mates Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone.
That Steelers SG Ball-winning squad also included Mat and Max Feagai, both seemingly unlikely to be at the Dragons beyond this year.
It's a lot of close-to-home departures to have seen at just 21 years of age, but Sloan says he has no desire to follow any through the departure gate.
"I feel like this is my club and I honestly don't see myself anywhere else," Sloan said.
"I really love this club. They've done a lot for me, obviously gave me my debut jersey and stood by me through the tough times.
"I don't feel like I need to go anywhere else, I feel like this is my home. All my family's in Wollongong, there's not much that looks appealing to me anywhere else. I want to be at the Dragons. I love wearing the Red V, I'm very proud to do it every week, and I don't see myself in another jersey."
Whether others can remains to be seen, but Sloan said he's not looking to hasten the process despite being without a deal for 2025.
"It's progressing. I've said before, it's my manager's job, not mine, so I'm just leaving it up to him," Sloan said.
"I'm just playing footy and whatever happens is going to happen. Whether it's soon or later in the year, I'm sure we'll get sorted. I don't mind at all. At the end of the day NRL is a business and I'm sure it's going to be a decision made soon.
"It's a contract, these things do take time. I'm not too fussed at the moment but I guess it's got to happen soon. I just want to play footy and let my game do the talking. I would like to get it sorted, but I know it's going to take time."
Flanagan said he plans to keep Sloan at the club, while he's also confident he can retain off-contract back-rower Jaydn Su'A.
Su'A has long-standing links to former coach Wayne Bennett, who's poised to return to Souths for next season, while Gold Coast are also in the hunt for a back-rower and have money to spend following David Fifita's much-publicised defection to the Rooters this week.
"I'd like to get it done as quick as we can, and we're trying to," Flanagan said.
"Obviously I've got to coach the footy team and that goes on behind the scenes, but we've been in negotiations with Jaydn and Sloany for a while and we'd like to get them wrapped up as soon as we can.
"Jaydn wants to stay here, we want to keep him here, so let's just get it done."
