Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The ward that eases pressure on Wollongong Hospital ED

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 13 2024 - 3:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Health Ryan Park and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully discuss the improved performance at Wollongong Hospital's emergency department. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Minister for Health Ryan Park and Member for Wollongong Paul Scully discuss the improved performance at Wollongong Hospital's emergency department. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

A new approach is easing the pressure on the Wollongong Hospital emergency department, by diverting hundreds of patients to a different ward.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.