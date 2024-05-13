The ward that eases pressure on Wollongong Hospital ED

A new approach is easing the pressure on the Wollongong Hospital emergency department, by diverting hundreds of patients to a different ward.
It also means fewer patients stuck in ambulances outside the hospital waiting for an emergency room bed.
More patients have been diverted into what is called Emergency Short Stay Area (ESSA) which operates like a ward within the emergency department.
The purpose of the ESSA is to allow medical staff to place patients who require short period of ongoing treatment and observation, leaving the emergency room beds for more serious cases.
The January year on year figures show the increased use of the ESSA - in 2023 282 patients were treated in the ward, compared to almost 770 in 2024.
That figure increased to 831 in March this year.
Mr Park said the approach has helped deal with the demands faced by the emergency department.
In the three months to December 2023, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District saw 43,216 people attend emergency departments - 12,532 of whom arrived by ambulance.
Mr Park said that was the second highest quarter on record.
Through the use of the ESSA, Wollongong Hospital has seen a 27.5 per cent improvement in the number of patients transferred from ambulances into the emergency department within 30 minutes at Wollongong Hospital, compared with the same quarter in 2022.
"These improvements have come about thanks to excellent collaboration of staff across emergency department, hospital wards, transit lounge, patient flow teams and multidisciplinary working groups," Mr Park said.
"Together, they've implemented more robust analysis, better communication pathways and focused on the availability of transition-to-ward beds that better aligns with peak ambulance arrival times and maximised the efficacy of the short stay model of care within the emergency department.
"Collectively, these initiatives are having an impact."
