Police hunt for men accused of brutal bashing near Towradgi pub

Police are hunting for a group of men accused of a violent Anzac Day attack in Towradgi that left a 22-year-old man with a broken jaw.
The victim was allegedly stopped on Pioneer Drive, near the Towradgi Beach Hotel, by the occupants of a white Ford Raptor utility vehicle at 6pm on April 25.
"Four males of Pacific-Islander appearance exited the vehicle and assaulted the male, rendering him unconscious," Wollongong Police District said.
"The man was taken to hospital for surgery on a broken jaw."
As police continue their investigations into the alleged assault they have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Wollongong Police Station on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 33300.
Police have reminded people not to report information relating to crimes on social media.
