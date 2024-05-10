Illawarra Mercury
Dapto junior Zac De Jesus named in Young Socceroos training camp squad

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 10 2024 - 3:53pm, first published 3:40pm
Zach De Jesus. Picture by Robert Peet
The meteoric rise of Dapto teen football player Zach De Jesus continues with the Sydney FC defender selected to participate in a domestic training camp with the Young Socceroos.

