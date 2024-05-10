Dapto junior Zac De Jesus named in Young Socceroos training camp squad

The meteoric rise of Dapto teen football player Zach De Jesus continues with the Sydney FC defender selected to participate in a domestic training camp with the Young Socceroos.
It comes after the 18-year-old Lakelands Lions junior surprised many when he made his A-League Men's debut just three months after inking his first professional debut with the Sky Blues.
In a sight that would have pleased many Illawarra football fans, right fullback De Jesus played his first game against Adelaide alongside Shellharbour junior Joel King, who was playing on the opposite side of the field for Sydney FC.
While the return of veteran defender Rhyan Grant has limited De Jesus' opportunities, he has still enjoyed a stellar campaign for Sydney FC.
Though De Jesus wont feature in the Sky Blues' finals campaign, allowing him to be included in Young Socceroos coach Trevor Morgan's 28-man training squad.
The three-day camp - based out of the Blacktown Exercise, Sports & Technology Hub - features Australian-based players not currently involved in the Isuzu UTE A-League Men Finals Series and is the first assembly for the U-20 cohort ahead of a series of activity throughout the remainder of 2024.
The camp from May 13-15 has been built around an internal fixture, which will be an important opportunity for Morgan and his coaching staff to work directly with players prior to selecting a squad for the Young Socceroos' tour of South America for the June FIFA Men's International Window.
The Young Socceroos are also set to compete in the AFF U-19 Youth Championship in July, along with activity scheduled for the September FIFA Men's International Window before AFC U-20 Asian Cup 2025 qualifiers later that same month.
Morgan said the camp would provide a platform for players to foster a strong squad culture and build their understanding of key playing style principles.
"This is the beginning of a busy schedule of activity and it's important we lay the groundwork now on some key elements of our program," he said.
"Players selected will get the opportunity to show what they can bring to the squad in a competitive, internal match which will be valuable in building connections on the pitch."
