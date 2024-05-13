Ankle monitor catches 'high-risk' Wollongong creep returning to beaches 13 times

A creepy truck driver who once took photos of young girls at Wollongong Harbour was caught returning to Illawarra swimming spots 13 times when he was released to parole.
Michael Christopher Dale, 55, was placed on the child protection register after he was sentenced to 16 months jail for two counts of possessing child abuse material images, which were unrelated to pictures he took at the harbour.
Police discovered the disturbing cache of images on several of Dale's devices when they arrested him on Australia Day in 2021 after beachgoers busted him taking photographs.
He was released to parole in June 2023 and was ordered to comply with a set of detailed conditions, including not to go to or loiter near playgrounds, beaches or pools, or take pictures of anyone under 18.
These conditions were explained to him when he signed onto the order.
Just four months after his release, child protection register delegates received information Dale had been flouting his conditions.
It was only after a review of his electronic ankle bracelet monitor that they discovered he had gone to Illawarra beaches, pools or reserves on 13 separate occasions, usually spending about an hour at each location.
From last July to November, Dale visited Towradgi pool and Windang beach twice.
He also spent almost an hour at Fishermans Beach in Port Kembla last October, and was seen by a parole officer swimming and sitting on the sand at North Wollongong beach two weeks later.
Police attended Dale's Coniston address and asked why he was breaching his conditions, to which he made full admissions and stated he "just loves the beach".
He was arrested and later pleaded guilty to failing to comply with reporting obligations and 13 counts of contravening child protection orders.
Tendered court documents state a forensic psychologist deemed Dale a "high-risk offender" according to a sexual risk protocol assessment.
Dale was sentenced last November to 18 months jail, with a non-parole period of 12 months. He dialled into Wollongong District Court on Friday and made a bid to reduce this sentence.
Defence lawyer Matt Kwan said Dale's offending fell at the lower category of offending as he did not interact with anyone while attending the beaches.
The Crown argued the offending was serious, noting "there were 13 occasions."
Judge Andrew Haesler said there were two concerns: the sheer amount of breaches, and that it took four months for anyone to notice.
"The obligation to not go to the beach was explained to him," the judge said.
"There was nothing surreptitious about what he did. But it was pointed out that if he had approached children, a more serious offence could have been committed.
"This is not a case where someone has removed their ankle bracelet and what they were doing wasn't able to be recorded."
Dale's sentence was reduced to 13 months jail, with a non-parole period of eight months. With time served, he will become eligible for release on July 12.
