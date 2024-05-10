Almost 500 rescues on Wollongong beaches this season

There were almost 500 rescues on Illawarra beaches over the last swim season.
According to Wollongong City Council figures there were 489 rescues carried out across the city's 17 patrolled beaches during the September-April swim season.
"To put it another way, that's roughly two beach rescues per patrolled day," said Wollongong City Council's Operations manager for Beach Services Murray Copas.
"And from experience, often a rescue involves a lifeguard helping multiple people in trouble.
"We were pleased to see that this year the numbers of beach rescues had decreased a little from last year. At the same time, our message remains the same. We need people to stay safe when at the beach."
On top of that there was what is tagged "preventative actions", where lifeguard and surf life saving volunteers offer advice to those doing the wrong thing before they get in trouble - there were 62,135 of those.
During the eight-month season council lifeguards and surf life saving volunteers spent 218 days - or roughly 34,710 hours - on the sand.
"This was definitely another busy and challenging summer for both council lifeguards and volunteers," Mr Copas said.
"This past swim season, we estimate we saw almost 1.5 million people visit our 17 patrolled beaches during council operating hours. The numbers would be even higher if you take into account the Sundays and public holidays when volunteers are on patrol.
"December and January remain the busiest months of the year, with nearly 47 per cent of all beach visitors during those months. And you can probably guess our most popular beaches; North Wollongong, Wollongong City and Austinmer."
North Wollongong is the only patrolled beach between now and the September school holidays, with lifeguard and lifesavers on duty between 9am and 4pm every day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.