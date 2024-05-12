Shell Cove apartment changes to address affordable housing

More than 20 apartments could be added to a waterfront Shell Cove apartment complex, in a push for more affordable housing.
The complex is made up of two buildings and a commercial space on Civic Avenue and Waterfront Parade, just across from the Shell Cove shopping centre.
The Frasers Property Australia development has already been approved but a modification request has been lodged with Shellharbour City Council to increase the number of apartments from 155 to 178.
The proposed modification would see the apartment mix reconfigured to offer more two-bedroom units.
A one-bedroom apartment will be cut, as well as 10-three bedroom apartments and three four-bedrooms and in their place will be 34 two-bedroom units.
There would also be changes to the basement car park to add an extra 33 spaces.
"The approved scheme was lodged in 2021 and approved in June 2023," the modification request stated.
"In the intervening period between lodgement, determination and now, housing affordability and supply has become a fundamental priority for the state and federal governments.
"Frasers have identified an opportunity to increase the supply of two-bedroom apartments which are suitable for a range of households."
Part of the modification would also see an increase in the communal rooftop area of Building B. Initially it was proposed that residents of that building would also use the communal space of Building A, but the apartment reconfiguration has led to plans to increase Building B's rooftop space, which will include a vegetable garden, dining and BBQ area and pool and spa.
The modification request is on public exhibition until July 5.
