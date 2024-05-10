Wet weekend predicted in the Illawarra with heavy rainfall

A severe weather warning for the Illawarra and South Coast is still in place, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau is warning of heavy rainfall that could lead to flash flooding in the southern parts of the Illawarra, which could persist into Sunday.
"Six-hourly rainfall totals between 70 and 90 millimetres, with isolated 100 to 120 millimetre [falls] possible," the warning stated.
"Twenty-four hourly totals between 80 to 120 millimetres are likely and isolated falls up to 200 millimetres are possible over the ranges."
The bureau data shows the region has copped a drenching already this week, with some areas getting almost 200 millimetres of rain.
Darkes Forest recording 191 millimetres so far this week, while 159 millimetres has fallen at Blackbutt and 176 millimetres at Kiama.
For Kiama, that's already close to the 134 millimetres for all of last month.
By comparison, the Wollongong area appears to have gotten off lightly, with the Bellambi weather station recording 52 millimetres.
In Wollongong the forecast for Saturday is for rain and the chance of a severe thunderstorm. Showers are expected to continue through to Monday, with a chance of the sun coming out on Tuesday.
For Kiama, heavy falls are predicted in some areas on Saturday and up to 45 millimetres likely on Sunday.
