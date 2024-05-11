The SES is ready for a busy weekend in the Illawarra

The State Emergency Service is expecting calls to ramp up later on Saturday as the weather worsens.
An SES spokesman said the southeastern zone had responded to around 40 calls since midnight, including dealing with fallen trees in West Wollongong and a few leaking roofs in Warrawong.
"Jobs will probably increase as the rainfall increases," the SES spokesman said.
"We've been out and about this morning with a number of storm jobs - fallen trees and leaking roofs. And we've also helped sandbag a number of properties, in the Shoalhaven and in the Illawarra areas as well.
"We suspect that'll increase throughout the afternoon. The heaviest rains are not expected until later this afternoon and then overnight into tomorrow morning."
In Wollongong there is expected to be at least 10-15 millimetres falling between 2pm and midnight, and more than 20 millimetres in Kiama.
Ahead of the expected heavy rain, the spokesman said there were things residents could do to prepare.
"If you need any sandbagging, just give the SES a call on 132, 500 and we'll get crews out as as as quick as we can this afternoon before the worst of the rain falls," he said.
"If you've got the capacity to clean your gutters, that will help ensure your rooves don't overflow and you don't have water coming in through your ceilings and stuff.
"Also, we're expecting some road closures and flash flooding with the heavier rain, so just take it easy on the roads. If you come across a flooded road, find an alternative route or delay travel."
