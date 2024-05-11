Fans get dressed up for Wollongong's ComicGong

The wet weather couldn't defeat the city's superheroes who turned out for Comic Gong on Saturday.
The rain did see the cancellation of outdoor events like Rock 'n' Roll Wrestling, the Spider-Man Stunt Show, a sword fighting demo and Archer Combat's archery range.
But the indoor events went ahead as planned.
That included the cosplay parade at the Wollongong City Library, where those who had put in plenty of time and effort into their costumes could show them off.
Over at the Wollongong Town Hall there was a range of comic book artists and publishers keen to talk to fans and sell their wares.
You can check out all the highlights of the day in our online gallery.
