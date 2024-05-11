Southern Lights expected over Illawarra as extreme geomagnetic storm hits

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has warned a severe geomagnetic storm could cause power outages and disrupt GPS and communications right around the country across the weekend.
The BoM's Australian Space Weather Forecasting Centre has observed a geomagnetic storm event of level G5 (extreme) on the global G-scale.
The geomagnetic storm has triggered spectacular celestial light shows, known as the southern lights (aurora australis) and northern lights (aurora borealis), in skies from Tasmania to Britain.
More expected tonight (Saturday, May 11) with experts saying Auroras may be visible from Sydney and as far north as southern Queensland and other low-latitude locations between 10pm and 2am.
The G5 storm could also affect the power grid, causing power outages and affect satellite services and gps and which use high-frequency radio.
"The warning issued for this event informs government and critical infrastructure operators so they can take action to mitigate potential impacts on infrastructure assets and essential service," the BoM said.
The last time a G5 geomagnetic storm was observed was in 2003.
The G-scale is a measure of global geomagnetic activity, which refers to fluctuations in the Earth's magnetic field across the globe. The G-scale ranges from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme).
The Bureau of Meteorology's Australian Space Weather Forecasting Centre (ASWFC) is the official source of space weather forecasts, alerts and warnings in Australia.
Auroras are commonly called the northern lights or the southern lights; or more technically the aurora borealis (north) or aurora australis (south).
"Curtains of light, rays, arcs, pulsating, and dancing are all terms used to describe these red, green, or sometimes purple light shows," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
The phenomena arises from events on the sun millions of kilometres away.
"Massive solar flares often blast streams of charged particles into the solar wind and outwards towards the Earth. These particles are directed by the magnetic field of the Earth where they collide with atoms in the atmosphere," the BoM said.
"It is these collisions which generate the beautiful lights which are observed as the aurora. The patterns and shapes of the aurora are determined by the changing flow of charged particles and the varying magnetic fields."
Auroras are most commonly visible at high north or south latitudes.
In Australia, auroras have been seen on rare occasions from as far north as southern Queensland. But they are much more likely to be seen from the south of the continent.
