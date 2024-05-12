How Port Kembla rescued victory from jaws of defeat against South Coast in IPL

Despite being two goals down inside 20 minutes, Port Kembla Illawarra Premier League coach Stuart Beedie knew his side still had the mantle to beat South Coast United.
In the end he was proven right, with Oli Carrasco proving to be the star with two goals in Port Kembla's 3-2 win in round 10 at Ian McLennan Park.
Zebras coach Stuart Beedie lauded the win as the 'best performance of the season' so far after eight games.
The SCU versus Port Kembla fixture on the region's sole synthetic football field was the only game to go ahead in round nine due to the ongoing rain forcing the closure of sports grounds in the region.
Being the only fixture played out of six, it enabled Beedie's side to keep up with the finals chase. The win rises Port Kembla to 10th from 11th spot, leapfrogging Bulli. There is now just three points separating Cringila in fifth and Port Kembla in 10th, however some teams have played less games.
Nonetheless, three points in Kembla Grange was paramount for Beedie, who called on his troops to start turning performances into wins prior to the SCU game.
Home side SCU went two goals up inside 19 minutes thanks to goals from Advin Trebincevic and a penalty from Mark Moric.
Beedie said being 2-0 down could have easily meant his side folded. But that wasn't the case.
Carrasco scored a penalty just prior to half time, before equalizing just shortly after the break. The Port Kembla number nine could have had a hat-trick, if not for a second half penalty save from Jason Bleakley to keep his side level.
However, it was Dane Corolla who would win the game for the visitors with a late goal to turn the game on its head at 3-2.
"Even at 2-0 down, I didn't think it was a reflection of the game," Beedie said.
"The first goal was a slip in the wet conditions, and then they got a very soft penalty. But we found ourselves 2-0 down after about 20 minutes, which wasn't in the plan.
"But I'm more than happy with how we responded to the challenge. They showed a real resolve and determination to which you do expect, but you don't always get.
"So I was really pleased with that. [It was] probably our best performance of the season."
Looking ahead, Port Kembla will play its biggest game of the season following the SCU victory.
A date with unbeaten defending grand final champions Coniston awaits in round 10 in front of home fans at Wetherall Park on Saturday, May 18.
"They're playing some really good football," Beedie said.
"But I'm confident we'll give a good account of ourselves on the day. They obviously started the season very well, but we'll take the challenge up to them."
With clear skies predicted going into next week, there is the potential for a full round of IPL to be played for the first time since April.
There are four games scheduled for Saturday, May 18: Port Kembla taking on Coniston, Tarrawanna facing Corrimal, Wollongong United hosting Albion Park, and SCU travelling to face Helensburgh.
The following day, Shellharbour will lock horns with Bulli and Wollongong Olympic play Cringila.
