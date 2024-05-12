Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

How Port Kembla rescued victory from jaws of defeat against South Coast in IPL

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 12 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oli Carrasco scored two as Port Kembla picked up a crucial 3-2 away win against South Coast United in the Illawarra Premier League. Picture by Robert Peet
Oli Carrasco scored two as Port Kembla picked up a crucial 3-2 away win against South Coast United in the Illawarra Premier League. Picture by Robert Peet

Despite being two goals down inside 20 minutes, Port Kembla Illawarra Premier League coach Stuart Beedie knew his side still had the mantle to beat South Coast United.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.