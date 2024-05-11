Severe weather warning for heavy rain, flash flooding cancelled

The immediate threat of heavy rain and flash flooding has passed for parts of the Illawarra.
The Bureau of Meteorology has cancelled an earlier severe weather warning which advised of the possibility of heavy rainfall and subsequent flash flooding which could have developed over southern parts of the region on Sunday morning and afternoon.
The BOM said six-hourly rainfall totals between 50 and 70 millimetres were possible, as were isolated falls of 100 to 120 millimetres.
Over 24 hours, totals were likely to hit between 90 and 110 millimetres, although the heavy rainfall was expected to ease in the evening.
The warning area included the Shellharbour and Kiama areas.
But shortly after 3pm, the BOM said the threat of severe weather had passed, although it would continue to monitor the situation.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Sunday, Bellambi recorded 69 millimetres of rain, Port Kembla 66 millimetres, Albion Park 41 millimetres, and Kiama 50 millimetres.
To date this month, Albion Park has received over 208 millimetres of rain - more than four and a half times the amount it would typically see in the entirety of May.
Kiama has copped 234.6 millimetres - a 375 per cent increase on the average May rainfall.
The rain gauge at Bellambi, which records Wollongong's rainfall, has been out of action for most of the month.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
