Illawarra residents meet their local firefighters at open day

Illawarra residents have had the chance to meet their local firefighters and get a closer look at the trucks and equipment with Fire and Rescue NSW's open day.
Stations across the region and the state threw open their doors on Saturday, May 11, among them those in Corrimal.
Corrimal Captain Paul Dorin said firefighters were surprised that so many people made an effort to come out in the rain.
"Considering the weather, it went fantastic," Captain Dorin said.
He credited local TikTok star Clayton Hobbs of Clayton's World for drawing attention to the station: he said Clayton posted on Instagram that he was headed that way, and dozens of people came to get a photo with him.
Only a couple of fire calls interrupted the day, Captain Dorin said, but they gave people the opportunity to learn what happens when firefighters respond to a call.
People asked questions about a career as a firefighter, he said, and lithium-ion batteries.
The batteries are responsible for an increasing number of fires.
Captain Dorin said the day meant firefighters could get out safety messages out, such as leaving phones to charge on hard surfaces and not places like beds, where they could start a blaze, and the importance of smoke alarms.
He said many people did not know that firefighters could inspect and install smoke alarms for free.
"If people can leave with one little message, that's fantastic," he said.
