Death of man in Wollongong car park being treated as suspicious

A 68-year-old man found dead in the Wollongong train station car park is believed to have been a rough sleeper who was known to seek shelter in the building.
Train staff found the man's body on Sunday morning, with police called to the multi-level building in Station Street about 7.20am.
It is understood the man's body was discovered in a stairwell, where he usually slept.
Police are treating the man's death as suspicious and have formed Strike Force Aleppo to investigate the circumstances, with detectives from Wollongong Police District and State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.
Officers arrested a 37-year-old man at 10.40am on Sunday and took him to Wollongong Police Station, but no charges have been laid at this stage.
The deceased man has not been formally identified, but police believe he was a local man aged 68.
The body will undergo a post-mortem examination in the coming days to establish the cause of death and confirm the man's identity.
A crime scene was established at the car park on Sunday morning, with police tape cordoning it off while forensics officers began examining the scene.
Anyone with information on the man's death or who was in the area at the time is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
