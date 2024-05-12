What made the 2024 Mother's Day Classic so special for Kate

Without research into breast cancer, Woonona woman Kate Gurd would not be here.
It's one of the reasons Ms Gurd decided to take part in this year's Mother's Day Classic, the annual fun run that raises money for the National Breast Cancer Foundation to fund breast cancer research and, in 2024, the Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation.
Ms Gurd was diagnosed with breast cancer in April last year and has since undergone a slew of taxing treatments, including multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and immunotherapy.
Her mother Vivienne Higginbotham died at the end of that same year, and so when Ms Gurd's children asked what she wanted to do for Mother's Day this year, she decided to do something special.
She was among the hundreds of people who turned out on Sunday to participate, joining her breast care nurse Reese Laker.
"It's pretty special, and actually I haven't walked two kilometres in a really long time, so it was good to do that today," Ms Gurd said.
She said the event was a nice way to celebrate Mother's Day and other women, as well as giving back.
Ms Gurd's cancer first presented as a lump but when she had it scanned it was dismissed as fibrous tissue.
A year later, Ms Gurd's GP sent her for a mammogram - not yet 50, she hadn't had regular screenings - and it was then she discovered she had cancer.
She is still in active treatment for breast cancer but after the ordeal of last year she is "on the other side" and the end is hopefully within sight.
Ms Gurd's children Indiana and Zane, and Zane's girlfriend Emily, joined her on Sunday's walk with Ms Laker, the woman she described as her "go-to if I've got any questions or if I need a bit of extra support".
Ms Laker was inspired to join the Mother's Day Classic this year for the first time as a way to give back to her patients.
A mother herself, she said it was difficult for her patients to go through diagnosis and treatments while being a mum as well.
It was one of her patients that alerted her to the Mother's Day Classic.
"There's no cure for her cancer, but with research there's hope," Ms Laker said.
"What [treatment] she's having now wasn't available for patients 10 years back."
Ms Laker, a longtime oncology nurse, became a breast cancer nurse at Wollongong Private Hospital a few years ago and said the best part of the job was being there for her patients from their diagnosis until they made it out the other side.
"It's a privilege and something I'm very passionate about," she said.
Event manager Grant Plecas was pleased with the turnout in North Wollongong on Sunday, with 440 registrations ahead of the day and more than 100 on the morning - an increase on last year.
Mr Plecas helped the late Illawarra GP and advocate Dr Margaret Gardiner establish the Wollongong event - the first regional Mother's Day Classic - in 2001.
"It's a pretty special event for me, to carry on her legacy," he said.
Splashes of pink brightened an otherwise grey and gloomy morning as people of all ages - and dogs - took off on a walk or run of two or five kilometres.
Mr Plecas said the inclement weather meant the event had to be scaled back and the course changed, "but to see the support from people is truly amazing".
