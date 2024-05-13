Meet the young Aboriginal designer from Wollongong about to show at fashion week

A budding fashion designer from Wollongong will take her Indigenous heritage to the runway after being selected to showcase her work at Australia's premier fashion industry event.
Renee Henderson, 24, is one of four graduates from TAFE NSW's Fashion Design Studio chosen to take part in The Innovators show on Tuesday, May 14 as part of Australian Fashion Week in Sydney.
The Wiradjuri woman and Fernhill resident will show 12 designs from her label, Lychee Alkira, to industry professionals from both Australia and overseas.
Ms Henderson, who studied a bachelor of fashion design, said she was heavily inspired by her cultural identity in creating her designs.
She worked with a fellow Aboriginal creative, artist Bailey Mifsud of Merindah-Gunya, on the Indigenous prints that adorn her pieces in her collection.
Ms Henderson also drew on the native environment, using eucalyptus and geranium and rose petals to dye silk organza using a process called eco-printing, a technique she learnt in a Fashion Design Studio textiles class and was especially drawn to.
Her journey to a career in fashion design began when she was in school and studied textiles and design, a subject that furthered her interest in fashion.
"I think I've always loved the creative fields," Ms Henderson said.
She began studying a double degree of creative arts and commerce at the University of Wollongong and in her semester breaks undertook short courses at the Fashion Design Studio in Ultimo.
Ultimately decided to switch to the bachelor of fashion design there in 2021, and finished the course last year.
Ms Henderson said her education at the Fashion Design Studio was more hands-on, which suited her better - her entire third year was spent working on her collection.
The collection she will show during Australian Fashion Week contains the eight designs that made up her final project for her degree, as well as four newer pieces.
Two of these she created for Melbourne Fashion Festival's Mob in Fashion show earlier this year, and another two are never-before-seen designs.
Ms Henderson was chosen from a graduating class of more than 20 students after pitching her extended collection for selection.
Ahead of the show, Ms Henderson said the prospect of showing at Australian Fashion Week was overwhelming but she was "very excited" and supported by her teachers and mentors from Mob in Fashion.
Not only is she looking forward to showing her collection, but she is excited to see her fellow graduates' collections, too.
"I'm hoping to make new connections and learn from other people in the industry who are doing really well," she said.
Ms Henderson plans to continue forging a path in the industry and, like she did with Ms Mifsud, collaborate with other Aboriginal creatives.
"I'd like to keep going with my brand and in the far future, be able to work for myself full-time," she said.
Fashion Design Studio head teacher Andrea Cainero said the school was thrilled Ms Henderson's label was gaining recognition.
We're focused on equipping students with the hands-on practical training they'll need in a fashion industry focused on sustainability and digitalisation," Ms Cainero said.
"Renee is a wonderful example of this as she skilfully blends traditional Indigenous techniques with cutting-edge production methods to create stunning designs inspired by Aboriginal art and culture."
As an alum of the Fashion Design Studio, Ms Henderson joins such prestigious company as Dion Lee, Zimmerman and Akira Isogawa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.