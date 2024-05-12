Watch young Wollongong drummers wow crowd at NSW awards night

Illawarra students arguably stole the show at this year's NSW public education awards as the state minister for education sent a message of support to "burnt-out" teachers across the state.
Dozens of young locals hit the stage at the Proudly Public! awards night on Thursday, May 9, to pay respect to traditional owners, entertain the crowd and receive life-changing awards.
The Public Education Foundation event, held at Sydney Town Hall, supports students across a range of areas, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander education, refugee support, vocational study assistance and teacher development.
Eight students and educators from the Illawarra were among the 300-plus scholarships recipients. They are:
On stage, the region's students were a force, with Woonona High's Larni Shepherd starting off the show with an Acknowledgement of Country.
After that, singers and dancers from the Southern Stars Performing Company hit the stage for two song and dance numbers.
Performers included students from Albion Park, Keira High, Smith's Hill, Warilla, Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts (WHSPA) and Woonona high schools.
WHSPA's percussion ensemble wowed the crowd with their rousing synchronised drum rhythms.
The formal side of the evening included a keynote speech from Michael O'Loughlin, co-founder and deputy chair of the GO Foundation and former professional AFL player.
He was followed by NSW Minister for Education Prue Car, who spoke about her commitment to easing the workload crisis facing teachers.
She acknowledged the government's recent salary increases alone were not enough to solve the problem.
"Wages are really just the beginning of the work that we as a government must do to rebuild public education ...
"We must address decisions of the past that have left schools to fend for themselves, really importantly we must tackle the onerous workload burden that has been imposed on teachers.
"The types of things that have led to teachers being taken out of classrooms and left so many principals with the decision to have to merge on cancel classes, left teachers burnt out and exhausted."
"Of course this does require the ongoing and enduring focus of government to reduce that burden and I don't pretend for a minute that this is easy."
Since the launch of PEF's scholarships program in 2009, 3218 students and more than 120 educators have been supported with more than $10 million in life-changing scholarships administered by the foundation.
