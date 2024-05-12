Watch young Wollongong drummers wow crowd at NSW awards night

Chloe Jeffs of Gwyneville PS, who received the NSW Teachers Federation Primary Scholarship, which provides support for students during their time at primary school.



Brianna Khan-Speechly of Corrimal High, who received the Waratah Education Foundation Secondary Transition Scholarship, for NSW students in their first two years of secondary education to encourage them to realise their academic potential.



Christopher Graham of Gwynneville PS, who received the Aboriginal Education Council Primary Scholarship, which offers two years' support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students in public primary schools in NSW.



Nazhan Mahmoud of Corrimal High, who received the NSW Teachers Federation Refugee Scholarship, which provides support for refugee students for the final three years of their secondary education.



Noella Jacques of Keira High, who received the Friends of Zainab Senior Secondary Scholarship, which provides support for Year 11 and 12 refugee students through the critical final two years of their secondary education in public high schools across Australia.



Aidan Halley of Corrimal High, who received the Pitcher Partners Secondary Scholarship, which provides support for students in their final year of secondary school who have an interest in chartered accountancy, economics, actuarial studies or other related fields.



Zac Thompson of Smith's Hill High, who received the NSW Teachers Federation Award for HSC Excellence, which recognises the achievements of students from NSW public schools who have come first in their subject as part of their HSC.

