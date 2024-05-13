Man charged with murder after body found in Wollongong stairwell

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man aged in his 60s whose body was found in a Wollongong train station car park.
The 68-year-old man is believed to have been a rough sleeper who was known to seek shelter in the building, his body was found in a stairwell at around 7.20am on Sunday, May 12.
A 37-year-old man was arrested by police within three hours of the discovery and was held for questioning.
On Monday morning, he was charged with murder and refused bail to appear in Wollongong Local Court later today.
The multi-level car park at the train station remains closed to the public, it is expected to reopen at 12pm on Monday.
Detectives from Wollongong Police District commenced Strike Force Alleppo, assisted by detectives from State Crime Command's Homicide Squad, to investigate the death.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the man's body in coming days to establish the cause of death and confirm his identity.
Anyone with information on the man's death or who was in the area at the time is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
