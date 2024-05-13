Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Figtree servo flogging 99 cents-a-litre petrol

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 13 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People will be queuing up at this Figtree servo on Tuesday looking to fill up for 99 cents a litre. Picture by Robert Peet
People will be queuing up at this Figtree servo on Tuesday looking to fill up for 99 cents a litre. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra motorists will be able to fill up for the bargain price of 99 cents a litre at a Figtree servo - but only for a few hours on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.