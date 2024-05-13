Figtree servo flogging 99 cents-a-litre petrol

Illawarra motorists will be able to fill up for the bargain price of 99 cents a litre at a Figtree servo - but only for a few hours on Tuesday.
Though residents in the suburb might have to deal with long queues of bargain hunters in their streets.
Between 3pm and 5pm on Tuesday, the Metro petrol station on Bellevue Road in Figtree will be cutting the price on all varieties of fuel down to 99 cents a litre.
The deal is a promotion for a company known as DCT - Dreams Come True.
The business offers paid members discounts with business partners and also the chance to win a cash jackpot.
For the short term, DCT has been offering the cheap petrol deal on the first Tuesday of the month to everyone, but founder Jon Tsingolis said in the coming months, it would be a deal only available for members.
Mr Tsingolis said there was some significance behind the chosen date for the petrol discount.
"On the first Tuesday of every month, that's when the RBA releases its interest rates," Mr Tsingolis said.
"So after that we thought we're implementing the fuel deal just to relieve the pressure on home owners."
The Figtree deal is the second time the group has offered the 99-cent petrol deal - the first was last month in Punchbowl.
"The response there was amazing," he said.
"The reason why we're just doing this little spontaneous thing in Wollongong is just the support and the comments of people just saying, 'look, please come to Wollongong'. So it really stood out to us from the support of the people down in Wollongong."
Mr Tsingolis acknowledged the Punchbowl discount led to long queues along Canterbury Road and, while they will have traffic management in place, he wasn't expecting Figtree roads around the Metro servo to be that congested.
"The first one is obviously a learning curve," he said.
"I believe that the one in Punchbowl would obviously be a lot busier than the one over Figtree because obviously Punchbowl was on a main road that goes from the inner west to the city. So it is extremely busy road.
"We're not expecting not to have that sort of chaos happen [at Figtree], but we definitely are prepared, in regards to getting cars in and out, we've got a process on board now."
That would include monitoring the pace of any developing queue and, as the clock nears 5pm, letting those cars in line know that they won't make it to the pumps in time.
