Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kiama council slowly moving out of the red

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
May 13 2024 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said the council's financial focus is on getting clear of the red ink to fulfil the state government's performance improvement orders. Picture by Robert Peet
Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly said the council's financial focus is on getting clear of the red ink to fulfil the state government's performance improvement orders. Picture by Robert Peet

Kiama Municipal Council's most recent financial statement shows it is creeping towards being in the black - though that might need to come with an asterisk.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.