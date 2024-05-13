Kiama council slowly moving out of the red

Kiama Municipal Council's most recent financial statement shows it is creeping towards being in the black - though that might need to come with an asterisk.
It also shows that Blue Haven accounts for a big chunk of that deficit.
The council's 2022-23 financial statement showed an overall loss of $7.7 million, which was a $2.4 million improvement compared to the previous financial year's bottom line of a $10 million deficit.
But it's a figure that comes with a caveat because there are valuations of some council assets worth millions that are not able to be verified with certainty due to past accounting issues.
These issues included the loss of data when transferring over to a new financial computer system and high rates of staff turnover.
A statement from councillors and management said it was "unable to support the completeness, accuracy and valuation" of $58.6 million of infrastructure, including roads, swimming pools and library books.
Mayor Neil Reilly said that $58.6 million was a "sunk cost" - something that the current council could do little about. Instead, he said the current councillors were focused on the state government's performance improvement order, which required dragging the budget into the black.
"You can guarantee that they'll want not only a balanced budget, but a budget without a deficit," Cr Reilly said.
"That would make us set to go forward in the years to come. Something like 41 per cent of local governments are putting up deficit budgets. We hope to be not one of those."
The 2022-23 financial statements showed a $260,000 net operating surplus, though that turned into a loss of $7.7 million after the bottom line was adjusted for a one-off gain on asset sales.
Council CEO Jane Stroud said the reduction in the deficit showed the council's perseverance in taking on the challenge of structural and financial reform.
"The improvement is due to a focus to improve operating performance and financial sustainability," Ms Stroud said.
"This drive will continue over the next few years, as council seeks to reduce the loss position, produce a balanced budget and operating result, and meet the requirements of the NSW Government performance improvement orders."
The 2022-23 figures also show that Blue Haven - part of which is up for sale - is running at a loss.
The financial statement shows it has contributed $3 million to the council's overall deficit.
"That's why we wanted to divest of Blue Haven, because of those figures," Cr Reilly said.
"We are losing money on all aspects of Blue Haven and we have been for a long time.
"The difficulty that we have had is that records were not kept properly in previous years. We've gone in and we've unscrambled that financial egg and it hasn't been easy.
"You've got some councillors who, for ideological reasons, feel that we should keep Blue Haven, but their arguments are based on, I think, the false premise of previous accounting documentation."
With the sale of Blue Haven's Bonaira facilities expected to be completed in the next few months, the sale proceeds will soon hit the council's coffers.
But Cr Reilly declined to say the sale would wipe out the 2022-23 $7.7 million deficit.
"I'm hoping that it will be much improved," he said of the council's bottom line.
"I can't give you an okay on that because the budget is still to come to council and we have made significant cuts already, but we've asked for more cuts.
"We also have asked for a much smarter way of doing business which will mean that we're going to be much more financially stable than we have in the past years."
