How a Frenchman from Wollongong finally conquered the Port Macquarie Ironman

Pierre Paturel is not one for making grand statements or gestures.
The Frenchman who now calls Wollongong home takes great delight from taking his time and doing things in a way that gives him the greatest enjoyment.
This is true in every aspect of his life, from work to play and everything in between.
It also explains why the 50-year-old only recently competed in the gruelling IRONMAN 70.3 Port Macquarie.
"This IronMan is the conclusion of a 27-year journey. I started with triathlons 10 times smaller than last weekend's event in Port Macquarie," Paturel said.
"I went step by step, discovering how my body was enduring efforts and learned to trust in its capacity to handle more.
"I may put forward my on-going diet as a key to success: no sugar and intermittent fasting: but I also enjoy eating and cooking, after all I am still 1/2 French."
The self-described Illawarra Triathlon Club (ITC) slow member added he completed the Ironman event "without being made of iron".
"I did it quietly, on my way, seeking enjoyment first," Paturel said.
"I am among the slowest members of the Illawarra Triathlon Club (ITC).
"My primary training is by commuting every day from home to work (15 kilometres) on bike or running.
"I don't run the race with gels and highly technical things but enjoy the natural way (banana - orange - apple pure and cereal bar)."
It's an approach Paturel has always adapted, even when he was competing in short triathlons in his home town of Marseille and other places throughout France.
"I think it was through my work some 27 years ago that the company that I worked for organised a small triathlon race for the workers," he said.
"I remember it was just a 500m swim, 20 kilometre bike ride and then a five kilometre run, so it was a very nice and easy entry into this activity.
"At the time I remember while I was feeling some pain, enjoying the feeling after transitioning from the swim to the bike leg.
"The feeling at the beginning is really surprising because the legs are cool but the heart is running full speed.
"It's the same pressure when we transition from the bike to the run.
"Over the years of doing this you learn to use the different muscles in your body and get a real enjoyment in completing the events.
"I found this as I stepped up to bigger distances also, even the longest one of all, the IronMan even where I did a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride and then a 42km run.
"For me it wasn't about running a quick time, I just wanted to finish it in a reasonable time, which I did, completing it in just under 16 hours."
Paturel and his family made the move to Wollongong about eight years ago after falling in love with Australia, its people and culture on an earlier trip to the country.
"We went to Australia for a couple of years, just for the children to learn to speak fluent English," he said.
"We had planned to come back to France but we discovered the Australian way of life and the culture. The Australian culture that is absolutely, completely different to French culture, and we loved it.
"We all decided that we should try to stay for good so I turned my temporary residency visa into a permanent residency visa and and here I am.
"I'm still here, I even became a citizen a few years ago."
Paturel's three children Lisa (18), Colin (20) and Mathieu (22) are also in the country, with Lisa studying at the University of Wollongong.
He loves the fact his children are enjoying what they're doing, as he is.
"I love work and I love being a member of ITC," Paturel said.
"People think you have to be super fit to do triathlons, that's not the case. I think they're a great, easy activity to take part in.
"Any triathlon is far less challenging than running events of the same duration.
"Over 15 years, I brass-stroked for the swim and rode triathlons with my mountain bike. However, I took as much pleasure as a professional, highly trained triathlete.
"Now that my joints are 'ageing' - I can't run long trail runs anymore but I can still complete an Ironman (combining three different activities) without struggling with joint pain after."
