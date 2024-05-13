Lakelands upgrades to give Stingrays captain Austin her full circle moment

The news that the Illawarra Stingrays had secured Lakelands Oval in Dapto as its new home pleased no one more than club captain, Kaelah Austin.
Dapto junior and Stingrays legend Austin - who lives just around the corner from Lakelands Oval - said she was over the moon that the venue was confirmed as the club's first ever home base after years of moving from venue to venue.
Austin began her career as a six-year-old for the Phoenix and played out of Lakelands Oval until U12s. It was then she began at the Stingrays and never looked back.
She said the news of a $3.5 million investment to upgrade her old stomping ground made her immensely proud.
"I started there [Lakelands Oval] and I'll probably finish there. It's so special," Austin said.
"We didn't really have much when I started at Lakelands, we've come from nothing really to know being potentially one of the best facilities in the Illawarra.
"It's going to be awesome. Not just for the Stingrays but for the visiting Sydney teams to have a change room and think it's top class."
Austin said she was looking forward to becoming a role model for young girls and boys playing for Dapto out of Lakelands in the future.
"We didn't have many [role models] back in the day," she said.
"There was only a few of us playing back in the day and seeing the young girls down there now is great. I love going to my little cousin's games and watching the girls and boys play, it's special.
"Just to go back there even when we train, I love it. I always tell the girls Dapto is God's country."
Work on the ground - which will include upgrades to its two football fields, associated lighting, and a replacement of the old amenities building at the site to make way for a larger, new universal-access facility - is set to commence in September this year and is scheduled to be completed by September 2026.
Along with the $2 million in government grant funds, the Stingrays has also received private contribution of $1 million plus an additional $500,000 not included in the overall budget, totalling $3.5 million.
