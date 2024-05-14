Dapto Bakers Delight nabs top spot in bakery chain's 'Pink Bun' fundraiser

Bakers Delight at Dapto has undergone a makeover that would make Barbie blush.
It's part of the Breast Cancer Network Australia's (BCNA) Pink Bun campaign, where Dapto is leading the charge - and the donation totals.
Franchisee Sarah King said the support from the community was a testament to the effort of the staff.
"We love the BCNA campaign, our whole team, we really get behind it every single year," Ms King said.
"I think it just shows the excitement and the joy that the staff get behind it and being able to sell our little pink buns and connecting with the community."
The current goal for Dapto's Bakers Delight is to sell 3500 fun buns, with 100 per cent of the sales going to BCNA.
Ms King was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2007 and says her experience showed her how important organisations like BCNA are for families affected by breast cancer.
"I think it's really important that we get behind and support these women and men who are diagnosed and are affected by breast cancer as much as we can," she said.
Every year more than 20,000 Australians are diagnosed with breast cancer according to the BCNA.
At Bakers Delight Dapto customers can support the Pink Bun campaign by buying a fun bun and will be able to write on a pink lady displayed in the store.
"You can draw on her and make her look as pretty as you want," Ms King said.
"It gets showcased in the bakery, so everyone ends up getting to see it."
Ms King describes the store as "carb heaven" and encourages people to come in and connect with the community.
"On May 17 we have some of our local survivors in Dapto come to the store," she said.
The store will use the day to raise money by selling the pink lady silhouettes and by encouraging gold coin donations from customers.
"It's really important for survivors because they get to share a bit of their stories and talk to the public about what we're doing."
The BCNA has partnered with Bakers Delight since 2000, and has raised $25 million for BCNA in that time.
The Pink Bun campaign will continue until May 29.
