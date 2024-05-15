Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra event planners try to keep spirits high as time, money washes away

TV
By Tareyn Varley
Updated May 15 2024 - 10:30am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file image of a woman standing in the rain at an outdoor festival.
A file image of a woman standing in the rain at an outdoor festival.

Heartbroken event organisers in and around the Illawarra watched tens of thousands of dollars and months of tireless work get washed down the drain by heavy rains.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Tareyn Varley

Head of digital

For the past 15 years I've been toiling away behind the scenes on story ideas, web production, headline writing, home page editing and social media management. I'm passionate about passing the mic to Illawarra residents who find themselves with no power and no voice.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.