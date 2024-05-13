How to make a difference for at-risk Illawarra youth by riding your bike

Cyclists around the Illawarra are gearing up to raise money for vulnerable and at-risk youth.
Rotary Clubs of Illawarra and Southern Youth Family Services are teaming up for Ride4Rotary, a partnership which has been around for more than 10 years.
The event is being held at the Unanderra Velodrome on Sunday, May 19, with participants able to register for half-hour sessions between 9am and 1.40pm including sessions just for kids.
The Ride4Rotary organiser Jason Saladino says the event isn't about being competitive on a bike.
"It's not about how quick you ride, how many laps you do, how many kilometres you do," Mr Saladino said.
"It's just being involved, there's still plenty of time to register either for the ride on the day or for the virtual ride."
The virtual ride will allow participants to join in by riding, walking or jogging wherever or however they please, and if the rain decides to rear its head on Sunday, the entire event will move to the virtual space.
"The event simply pivots to a virtual event and we'll give people another week or two.
"The main thing is that people are involved and engaged."
At the time of writing the team has raised more than $43,000, all of which goes to Southern Youth and Family Services (SYFS).
The Illawarra organisation provides support and assistance to vulnerable, homeless and disadvantaged young people.
Currently, the goal for Ride4Rotary is $60,000 with the money going towards SYFS' programs that help vulnerable young people with employment, education and training programs.
Liam Grant is a former client of SYFS and lived with them for more than a year.
"They really helped me through a lot through my life," Mr Grant said.
"To get to the point where I am today, to be able to move out and live by myself comfortably."
Mr Grant believes raising money for SYFS will help them a lot in providing their services to other youth in the system.
Other activities on the day include a petting zoo and a roaming magician, as well as food and drink stalls.
