Plane landing gear fails, flight circling NSW airport

EMERGENCY services are on standby at Newcastle airport as a small plane suffering a "mechanical fault" circles overhead.
It's understood the landing gear on the 10-seater Eastern Airlines flight has failed with three people, including the pilot, on board.
Online radar shows the flight was circling the airport at Williamtown multiple times on Monday morning.
It's understood the aircraft was burning fuel in preparation for an emergency landing.
The small plane took of from Newcastle Airport on Monday morning and the mechanical fault was discovered immediately.
Emergency services were first called to the scene at about 9.30am on May 13 after reports of an "aircraft with mechanical issues" which had not yet landed.
Police officers attached to Port Stephens Hunter command are at the scene.
"No further details are known at this stage," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Ambulance NSW crews have tasked multiple resources to the scene and remained on standby at Newcastle Airport at 11am.
Paramedics were not treating or assessing anyone at that time.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.