Stingrays star Danika Matos preparing for biggest ever test against Arsenal

Illawarra Stingrays star Danika Matos is in the midst of preparations for the biggest game of her life.
The Wanderers defender - who recently won the club's player of the year award - gained selection into the A-League Women's All Star team for an exhibition match against English powerhouses, Arsenal.
She will feature alongside Figtree junior Mackenzie Hawkesby and Barrack Heights resident Michelle Heyman in the match against the Women's Super League stars.
Matos will potentially have the job of marking one of her Matildas heroes - Warilla junior Caitlin Foord. It's for this reason that she ranks the match set to be played on Friday, May 24 in Melbourne as her biggest yet.
"I would probably be ranking [the game at] number one at the moment. It's a huge opportunity," Matos said.
"I honestly wasn't expected to be selected in the team. But it's a reflection of how hard I tried this season at the Wanderers.
"I'm assuming there's going to be lots of overseas coaches watching and obviously going up against some of the Aussie girls in the Arsenal team will be a great experience. So I'm looking forward to it.
"I'll probably be marking Catilin Foord as she's a winger and I'm a full-back. So it's going to be a great experience as well as playing Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross. So it's going to be an unreal experience. I might have to swap jerseys with them after the game.
"I'm also looking forward to playing with Alex Chidiac, she's a great midfielder and she's been in the Matildas mix before. Jada Whyman as well and also Kayla Morrison is a great defender for Melbourne Victory.
"I'm looking forward to playing with lots of different footballers so I can learn off different players."
Matos - who will be back playing for the Stingrays in the National Premier League NSW Women's competition in June - said it had been a whirlwind season in the professional A-Leagues after winning Western Sydney's player of the year award.
"It was a great achievement of mine," she said.
"It was another shock for the system, but it was an honour and I was very grateful. To receive that at the Wanderers medal night, it's something that I'll cherish for a while. So I'm really happy with myself and the season as well as a team. So I'm pretty stoked."
The 24-year-old said she was thrilled to re-commit to her childhood club for 2024 following the news the Stingrays had secured Lakelands Oval in Dapto as its first ever home base in its history.
"Stingrays is my home. I've been there since I was 11," Matos said.
"I was very excited to sign my contract as was [head coach] Steve [Gordon]. I'm looking forward to getting back and playing for the girls after the All Stars game.
"I was as shocked as everybody else was [about the Lakelands announcement]. It's unbelievable news and it's so well deserved for the club.
"[Stingrays president] Kathy [McDonogh] and all the staff and committee behind the scenes worked so hard for that. So it's just another reward for the club. We deserve this.
"So many young footballers have come through the club like Caitlin Cooper, Caitlin Foord, etcetera, so it's been a great opportunity to bring up new rising stars."
