Man accused of murdering rough sleeper in late 60s identified in court

The man accused of murdering a fellow rough sleeper who sought shelter at a Wollongong train station has been identified in court as Aaron Michael Lord.
Police will allege Lord, 37, killed a 68-year-old man who was known to sleep in the stairwell of Wollongong Railway Station after his body was found there at around 7.20am on Sunday, May 12.
Lord, a former cook who became homeless during the pandemic, was arrested three hours after the discovery.
He did not appear on screen when his matter was mentioned briefly at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, after he was charged with murder following being held in police custody overnight.
A single charge of murder was laid after Lord assisted police overnight.
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt said no application for bail would be made, with was formally refused by Magistrate Claire Girotto.
The court heard Lord had undergone a forensic examination, which can include having swabs and blood samples taken, with his father present as a support person during the procedure.
An adjournment date will be sought when the matter returns to court briefly at 2pm.
The busy, multi-level car park was full of crime scene officers on Sunday and Monday morning, with police vehicles blocking off the entrance.
Police formed Strike Force Aleppo to investigate the circumstances of the man's death.
Investigations continue and anyone with information or who was in the area at the time is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
