Wollongong cops call for help to find alleged domestic violence offenders

Police are calling on the public for help to find five men accused of domestic violence offences.
The men, who are aged between 21 and 55 years old, are on the run and have been included in Wollongong Police District's Operation Amarok.
The youngest wanted man is 21-year-old Trevor Lawrence.
"Officers from Wollongong Police district have conducted numerous inquiries into his whereabouts but have been unable to locate him," a police spokesperson said.
Police said Lawrence is of Caucasian appearance, about 175- 180 centimetres tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair, and he is usually unshaven.
James Martin, aged 25, is also on the run from police.
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 160-170cm tall, with a thin build, brown hair and is usually unshaven.
Police are also searching for 35-year-old Matthew Burston.
He is of Caucasian appearance, about 170- 175cm tall, with a thin/medium build. He has thinning light brown hair and brown eyes.
Terena Waipuka, aged 31 is also wanted by police.
Officers said he is of Pacific Islander appearance, about 170- 175cm tall, with a solid build, dark hair, light brown skin, black eyes and is unshaven. He has numerous Polynesian style tattoos.
Scott Rowles, aged 55, is also on the run. Police said he is of Caucasian appearance, about 165- 170cm tall, with a solid build, greying hair, fair complexion and brown eyes.
If you have any information that could assist police contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
