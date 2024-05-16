Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

'Spectacular': Jamberoo home available for the second time in 165 years

May 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
467 Jamberoo Road, Jamberoo is back on the market. Picture: Supplied
467 Jamberoo Road, Jamberoo is back on the market. Picture: Supplied

Here's your opportunity to own a piece of the region's history.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.