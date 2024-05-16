'Spectacular': Jamberoo home available for the second time in 165 years

Here's your opportunity to own a piece of the region's history.
A Jamberoo property, available for only the second time in its 165-plus year history, is back on the market with an official price tag.
The five-bedroom, six-bathroom residence, located at 467 Jamberoo Road sits on 12 acres.
After a brief hiatus from the market, the historic property 'Terragong' is now for sale via a new agent, after initially being listed last year.
Previously there wasn't a price guide available, but now it has a guide of $6 million to $6.6 million.
The current selling agent, Andrew de Montemas from Drew Lindsay Sotheby's International Realty said there had been strong interest in the property since it had been re-listed.
"It's spectacular, and it's been beautifully renovated," he said.
On the topic of history, a dilapidated Wombarra property in a prime position has changed hands, after more than a century in the same family.
The property at 611 Lawrence Hargrave Drive sold for $2.5 million.
The older-style three-bedroom cottage sits on 683 square metres, and boasts panoramic ocean views.
CoreLogic records indicate the home was built in 1920. It has reportedly been in the same family for that entire time.
Meanwhile, a newly listed home in Lake Heights is poised to set a new residential sale price record for the suburb.
The property at 3 Arnold Crescent is due to be auctioned on May 31.
Completed last year, the home was constructed by Illawarra-based Madina Developments.
According to CoreLogic records, the current residential suburb price record is $1.7 million, set in 2022.
A Mount Ousley home, offered to the market for the first time in nearly 60 years, has proven a hit at auction.
Ten bidders registered to take part as the property went under the hammer.
The home at 8 Burling Avenue sold for $1.25 million. Find out more here.
In other auction news, an "out of the box" modular Kiama Heights property has sold under the hammer.
The home attracted strong bidding.
"The home is three years old and was built in a factory in Armidale," the selling agent said.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. Experience the epitome of coastal luxury living in this Shell Cove masterpiece.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
