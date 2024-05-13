Soggy ground means mushrooms are popping up across the Illawarra

It looked like fairies had paid a visit to the suburban streets on Mount Ousley this week, as a crop of red and white-spotted mushrooms which would be at home in any fairytale popped up in the all the rain.
And at Wollongong Art Precinct, an almost perfect "fairy ring" of fungus has emerged on the grass.
According to a booklet produced by Shellharbour council, hundreds, or possibly thousands of fungus species inhabit the Illawarra region.
The autumnal weather and plenty of moisture around have made a perfect climate for mushrooms.
The red and white fairy-style toadstools are a common species, called amanita muscaria, or fly agaric.
This is an introduced species from the northern hemisphere and in Australia is found mostly near introduced trees like pines, oaks and birches. They are toxic to humans and animals.
The brown and white mushrooms - which based on their appearance could be parasol mushrooms, or maybe the more dangerous false parasol mushrooms - growing in the arts precinct might look like someone has engineered a perfect circle, but a fairy ring is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
It happens when the mycelium (spawn) of a mushroom sends out a subterranean network of fine, tubular threads, which then grow out from the spore evenly in all directions.
According to folklore, fairy circles can be seen as hazardous or dangerous places, linked with witches or the devil but can also sometimes be linked with good fortune.
Who knows what that means for Wollongong's creative arts hub?
If you spot any mushrooms popping up in your backyard or suburb you can mail your pictures of mushrooms to cos@illawarramercury.com.au
Wild mushrooms can cause serious poisoning, including nausea and vomiting, and can lead to liver and kidney damage, which can be fatal.
The NSW Poisons Information Centre says the best way to prevent accidental mushroom exposures in children was to simply remove them if you see them.
"Wild mushrooms can pop up overnight, so it is really important parents check their gardens and backyards regularly, particularly after rainfall, and remove and dispose of any mushrooms before letting children out to play," senior specialist Genevieve Adamo previously told the Mercury.
"If a child does accidentally ingest a mushroom, even if they aren't showing symptoms, parents should call the Poisons Information Centre because early treatment is vital."
The centre said adults should never pick and eat wild mushrooms.
"Eating wild mushrooms is never worth the risk," Ms Adamo said.
"Cooking or boiling wild mushrooms also does not make them safe to eat, which is why we strongly advise against foraging for mushrooms and encourage people to only eat store-bought mushrooms."
Phone the NSW Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26 or in an emergency phone triple-0.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.