Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Soggy ground means mushrooms are popping up across the Illawarra

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanita muscaria, or fly agaric mushrooms, and a fairy ring of mushrooms in the arts precinct. Pictures by Kate McIlwain, Sylvia Liber
Amanita muscaria, or fly agaric mushrooms, and a fairy ring of mushrooms in the arts precinct. Pictures by Kate McIlwain, Sylvia Liber

It looked like fairies had paid a visit to the suburban streets on Mount Ousley this week, as a crop of red and white-spotted mushrooms which would be at home in any fairytale popped up in the all the rain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.