The teams and players excelling in the rain-interrupted Group Seven comp

The big wet means only four of the scheduled six rounds to date have been played in the Group Seven rugby league competition.
Competition organisers and players alike are hopeful the weather holds good and play is possible in round seven this weekend.
The usual suspects have excelled early doors with reigning champions Gerringong Lions winning all four games they've played this seasons.
The Shellharbour Sharks, the team the Lions beat in last year's grand final, have also won their first four games.
Next best is Warilla Lake South Gorillas, who are also undefeated this season, after recording three wins and a last-start hard-fought draw against the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
It's no surprise then that players from these clubs are doing well in the voting for the Michael Cronin Medal, awarded to the first-grade player of the year.
But it's Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles lock Joshua Sainsbury who leads the voting after five rounds with eight points.
He is joined by Stingrays enforcer Matt Scott, who has also polled eight points in his opening four games.
The Eagles, Gorillas and Sharks have two players each in the top 10, with one each to the Stingrays, Lions, Kiama Knights and Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
The full list is:
Joshua Sainsbury (Eagles) - 8 points
Matt Scott (Stingrays) - 8
Toby Gumley-Quine (Lions) - 6
Blair Grant (Giorillas) - 6
Daniel Martin (Knights) - 5
Isaac Morris (Sharks) - 4
Clyde Parson (Jets) - 4
Emmanuel Sultana (Sharks) - 3
Jack Walsh (Eagles) - 3
Beau Henry (Gorillas) - 3.
The list comes after Knights hooker Daniel Martin was named player of round five after playing a starring role in Kiama's hard-fought win over the Nowra-Bomaderry Jets.
The 'Women in League' round six fixtures last weekend were washed out and postponed to the June long weekend of June 8-9.
Round seven slated for this weekend starts with two games on Saturday, with Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles taking on the unbeaten Gerringong Lions at Centenary Field, while Jamberoo Superoos play Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Kevin Walsh Oval.
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs, Warilla Lake South Gorillas and Shellharbour Sharks have home games on Sunday against Stingrays, Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies and Kiama Knights respectively.
