Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The teams and players excelling in the rain-interrupted Group Seven comp

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
May 13 2024 - 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warilla Lake South Gorillas and Stingrays of Shellharbour played out a 16-all draw in round five at Cec Glenholmes Oval. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Warilla Lake South Gorillas and Stingrays of Shellharbour played out a 16-all draw in round five at Cec Glenholmes Oval. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The big wet means only four of the scheduled six rounds to date have been played in the Group Seven rugby league competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.