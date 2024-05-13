Arson investigation underway after West Wollongong unit erupts in flames

An arson investigation has commenced after a man was allegedly assaulted and another pulled out of a burning West Wollongong unit during a neighbourhood dispute.
The dispute erupted in a Crown Street public housing block, with police called after a 56-year-old man was allegedly assaulted about 12pm on Monday, May 13.
When officers knocked on the door of a third-storey unit at the block, the 40-year-old resident allegedly barricaded himself inside.
A fire erupted a short time after.
Thick black smoke and flames billowed out the balcony doors forcing residents in nine units in the block to flee.
Aydin Daniel lives in an adjoining unit to where the fire started, and he stood on the roadside watching as firefighters extinguished the flames.
"As soon as I woke up I heard them screaming, they were fighting with the man who started the fire," said. "The screaming woke me up.
"I'm not sure if there's any damage to my place."
Click on the photo below to see more pictures from the emergency
Paramedics treated the older man for facial injuries at the scene before rushing him to Wollongong Hospital.
"Officers attached to Wollongong Police District were told a man was allegedly assaulted by another male," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
"The 40-year-old man managed to escape [the fire]. He was treated by NSW Ambulance for minor lacerations and smoke inhalation."
The younger man was also taken to Wollongong Hospital and is assisting police with their inquiries.
There was significant damage to the unit but Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Inspector David Gill.
"We need to have a look at whether accelerants were used and do a proper, thorough investigation to say that it was or wasn't arson," he said.
Nine units were evacuated during the emergency and firefighters said there is possible smoke damage to some of the other units.
Crown Street was closed in both directions between Fisher Street and Mount Keira Road during the emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.