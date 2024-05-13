'Going to kill you': Albion Park business owner denies threats to partner

An Albion Park business owner and volunteer firefighter allegedly woke up his partner by yelling threats to kill her before covering her mouth and nose.
He also later allegedly chased her grandson with a 25-30 centimetre kitchen knife.
Allen Wayne Gunn, who owns an antenna installation business, denied the series of alleged domestic violence incidents when he sought bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday.
The 56-year-old pleaded not guilty to common assault, being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, using a knife in a public place to cause fear for a person's safety, and three counts of intimidation.
Police allege Gunn downed several alcoholic drinks before he woke his partner in the early hours of Saturday morning by yelling at her.
Tendered court documents state the woman asked, "What's this about?" before Gunn allegedly replied, "I am going to kill you".
He allegedly used his hands to cover her mouth and nose and pushed down, causing her to struggle to breathe.
Police claim she grabbed Gunn's groin which forced him to release his grip.
Gunn allegedly apologised and went back to the kitchen, before he later went to bed.
The woman returned to his home for an early dinner the next evening and left by 5.30pm.
Five hours later, he called her while drunk and rambling, with a short argument ensuing before she ended the call.
Police will allege Gunn then called his partner's grandson and threatened to damage his vehicle which was being stored at his home.
As a result of the alleged threat, the woman and her grandson drove to Gunn's address, with the woman staying in the car while her grandson knocked on the door.
Gunn allegedly appeared, holding a large kitchen knife with tape around his hand to potentially conceal his DNA.
It's alleged Gunn waved the knife around and repeated, "I am going to stab you", before he chased the man down the street for about 250 metres.
Police arrived and claim they saw Gunn pursuing the grandson.
They directed he get on the ground several times and conducted a leg sweep after he failed to comply.
Black electrical tape and the knife were located nearby while the two complainants recorded statements at the police station.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed bail and noted it was "a strange set of facts" as there was no build up for the attacks, except for that he had been drinking.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed from the allegations that the "only common denominator is alcohol".
Defence lawyer Stewart Holt said his client denied the allegations, adding he has strong community ties and is a member of the Rural Fire Service.
Gunn was granted bail and must comply with a set of conditions including to abstain from drugs and alcohol and to live in Albion Park.
A hearing date was set for October 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.