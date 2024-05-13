Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Government proposes cap on international student numbers at UOW

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 13 2024 - 4:54pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If UOW built additional student accommodation, such as Kooloobong Village (pictured), it could enrol more international students, under a new proposal from the federal government. File picture by ACM
If UOW built additional student accommodation, such as Kooloobong Village (pictured), it could enrol more international students, under a new proposal from the federal government. File picture by ACM

The Commonwealth government is proposing to cap the number of international students that can study at Australian universities, including the University of Wollongong, despite the government's landmark Universities Accord recommending that more international students study at regional universities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.