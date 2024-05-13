Government proposes cap on international student numbers at UOW

The Commonwealth government is proposing to cap the number of international students that can study at Australian universities, including the University of Wollongong, despite the government's landmark Universities Accord recommending that more international students study at regional universities.
On Saturday, education minister Jason Clare announced a new draft framework for the international education sector in Australia.
This would apply to all tertiary institutions that enrol international students, including public universities and private colleges.
Included in the framework is a proposed cap on the total number of international students a university can enrol.
A UOW spokesperson said the institution would work with the government on the reforms.
"International students are integral to our campuses and bring economic, social and cultural benefits to our communities."
The federal government has attempted to crack down on bogus international students and providers who use education visas as a pathway into the workforce.
In some cases, however, this approach has caught out seemingly genuine international students who are hoping to study in Australia, with prospective international students hoping to study in Wollongong finding their applications denied and offers withdrawn by UOW.
In addition, earlier this year, the government released the landmark Universities Accord, which made a number of recommendations, including to increase the number of international students studying at regional universities.
The UOW spokesperson said the university was well positioned to meet skills demands.
"UOW has great strengths in areas of critical skills demand, such as health, education, clean energy and cybersecurity, and can serve as a strategic driver of the skilled workforce in the communities we serve," the spokesperson said.
"This includes being a significant driver of the workforce in regional and rural areas of New South Wales."
Local MP Alison Byrnes said international students were an incredibly important part of the community and that UOW could enrol beyond its cap if it built more student housing.
"If universities want to enrol international students above that limit, they will be required to provide additional supply of purpose-built student accommodation - to benefit both international and domestic students. This will free up pressure on our already constrained rental market," she said.
"These reforms aim to further strengthen the integrity and quality of international education for students choosing to study in Australia, and we will continue to work and collaborate with the University of Wollongong in this area."
The UOW spokesperson did not answer questions about whether the university was considering building more student accommodation, with the university having sold off some of the student accommodation owned by the university, including Weerona College and Marketview in response to the COVID pandemic and the closure of international borders.
UOW had proposed to sell International House, however the property was withdrawn from the market before sale and remains student accommodation.
In 2020, the university terminated its public-private partnership which financed the construction of high-rise student accommodation at Kooloobong Village, costing the university $169 million.
