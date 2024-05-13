Missing teenager Brodie Brien, aged 14, could be in Wollongong

Police are appealing for help to find missing Sydney teenager Brodie Brien who could be in Wollongong.
The 14-year-old was last seen almost two weeks ago at a home in Bankstown on Thursday, May 2.
"Police hold serious concerns for his welfare due to his age," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Officers said Brodie is Caucasian in appearance, about 150cm to 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build, short blonde hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jumper, black pants, and black and white sneakers.
Brodie is known to frequent the Wollongong, Prestons, Liverpool and Blacktown areas.
Anyone with information into Brodie's whereabouts is urged to call Bankstown Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Illawarra police are still searching for long-term missing people, the youngest was just three years old when she disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.