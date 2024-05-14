How Wilma the Labrador was saved after falling down a Wilton embankment

For most of the day Wilma was missing, her frantic owner searching for the beloved chocolate Labrador around their Wilton home.
The eight-month-old lab had fallen down a 40-metre high embankment and become trapped on a small ledge when her owner finally found her and called for help.
The rescue mission to save Wilma and her owner from the ledge put firefighters to the test and set tails well and truly wagging.
The sun was setting and rain falling when firefighters arrived at Maldon Bridge Road at about 5pm on Friday, May 10.
Faced with a steep, volatile terrain and wet conditions, specially trained vertical rescue firefighters from Fire and Rescue NSW Liverpool arrived in their technical rescue truck.
The truck carries specialist equipment such as balloon lighting, which helps in situations where increased visibility is required.
NSW Rural Fire Service crews from Wilton assisted the rescue by forming a 'hauling party'.
After securing specialist roping equipment, the pup and her owner were safely hoisted to the top of the embankment.
FRNSW Inspector Steven Perkins said interagency cooperation and operability enabled the successful outcome.
"It's the cooperation between FRNSW and NSW Rural Fire Service that allows us to assist communities, particularly in tricky situations like this one," he said.
"It truly was a great team effort to pull off a rescue of this scale and degree of difficulty."
