Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

How Wilma the Labrador was saved after falling down a Wilton embankment

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:50am, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wilma the dog after being rescued from down an embankment at Wilton on May 10, 2024. Picture by FRNSW
Wilma the dog after being rescued from down an embankment at Wilton on May 10, 2024. Picture by FRNSW

For most of the day Wilma was missing, her frantic owner searching for the beloved chocolate Labrador around their Wilton home.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.