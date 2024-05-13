Man charged with assault, setting unit on fire during West Wollongong dispute

A man accused of assault, deliberately lighting a fire in a West Wollongong public housing unit and resisting arrest has been charged and will face court.
The emergency erupted at a Crown Street unit block after a 56-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by his neighbour about 12pm on Monday, May 13.
The man received facial injuries and was rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
When police returned to the complex to speak to a man in the neighbouring unit they found his premises on the third-storey of the block well alight.
"Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire however, the unit was destroyed," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"A 40-year-old man who was inside the unit managed to escape and was arrested."
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to Wollongong Hospital for assessment.
Click on the photo below to see more pictures from the emergency
After he was released he was taken to Wollongong Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damage property by fire/explosion, and hinder or resist police officer in execution of duty.
The man was refused bail to appear before Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, May 14.
