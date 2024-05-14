Illawarra Mercury
Horsley mum denies throwing bulldog off Mount Ousley

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:36am, first published 11:09am
Kaylah Williams outside Wollongong courthouse before her matter was mentioned for the first time on May 14. Picture by ACM
Kaylah Williams outside Wollongong courthouse before her matter was mentioned for the first time on May 14. Picture by ACM

A Horsley mother has denied throwing a dog off a cliff while it was trapped inside a kennel after being charged with torture over a year after the incident.

