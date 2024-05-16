I have been injured as a result of work, what should I do? Advertising Feature

Solicitor Colleen Issa from Turner Freeman Lawyers can provide timely and comprehensive legal advice about work related illness or injury. Picture supplied

Workplace injuries can be physical, psychological, or both. If not managed appropriately, they may impact not only the worker but also their family and friendships.

If you suffer an injury during the course of your employment, then you may be entitled to commence a workers compensation claim. Psychological injuries have many causes, such as being involved in a traumatic incident, being victim to ongoing bullying and harassment, being overworked and under-supported, or you may have been subjected to a toxic workplace. Physical injuries can be caused by a frank event or may be a result of repetitive activity.

There is a specific process that must be followed to lodge a workers compensation claim. The team at Turner Freeman Lawyers specialises in this area and can provide you with comprehensive legal advice at no cost to you, no matter what stage your claim may be at.

How to make a claim for workers compensation

Step one: Book a consultation with your doctor

The first step you should take is to visit your doctor and inform them about how you are feeling and why you are feeling that way. To be successful in a workers compensation claim, your employment must be a 'significant contributing factor' to your injury.

Importantly, you can still lodge a claim if your employment aggravated a pre-existing condition.

Your doctor will then consider completing a Certificate of Capacity.



This is a specific certificate that must be completed and submitted to your employer and/or the insurer.

Step two: Notifying your employer

It is vital that you notify your employer about your injury as soon as possible.



To formally lodge a workers compensation claim, you will need to provide your employer with your completed Certificate of Capacity and a signed Worker's Injury Claim Form.

Step three: Insurer to determine liability

The insurer then has 21 days to either accept or deny liability for your claim.

Important timeframes

Generally, the timeframe for lodging a claim for workers compensation is within six months of the date of the workplace injury (subject to limited exceptions).



For this reason, you should contact the Turner Freeman Lawyers as soon as possible for legal advice.

How Turner Freeman Lawyers can help you

Turner Freeman Lawyers have approved lawyers who can apply for a grant of funding from the Independent Review Office on your behalf. This means that you will not have to pay for their professional fees, and you can focus on your recovery and return to work.

