Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

The Rubens front man shares his 'pinch me' moment ahead of Gerringong festival

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 14 2024 - 4:26pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rubens will headline the Winter Wine Festival in Gerringong on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Picture supplied
The Rubens will headline the Winter Wine Festival in Gerringong on Sunday, June 9, 2024. Picture supplied

New songs, new album on the way and a national tour, there was no way The Rubens would skip the chance of playing in their own turf.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.