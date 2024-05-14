The six Illawarra surf clubs awarded a share of $5 million funding

Six Illawarra surf clubs have been awarded a share in $5 million worth of NSW Government funding designed to help them upgrade, restore or construct new facilities.
The largest grant awarded to an Illawarra club was in Kiama, where the surf life saving club got nearly $150,000 for a roof replacement and new disabled toilet facilities.
The club said the roof replacement would stop water getting in, after storm lashed the clubhouse at the end of November, with the 15-year-old roof unable to cope with the deluge.
The new disabled toilet facility installed on the first floor would bring the building in line with DA requirements, the Kiama club said.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the goverment was providing $21 million over four years to ensure surf life saving clubs have modern, inclusive and accessible facilities.
"NSW Surf Life Saving Clubs deliver a world-class service, protecting swimmers in the water and keeping people safe at the beach," he said.
"Rain, hail or shine, surf lifesavers never waver in their commitment to protecting the community and likewise, the NSW Government will not waver in its support of these incredible volunteers."
The next largest grant given to an Illawarra club in the latest round was for Burning Palms Surf Life Saving Club in Lilyvale to install Solar PV batteries and fire ember mesh to subfloor for bushfire resilience.
"Burning Palms SLSC seeks to enhance its off grid solar solution with replacement lithium batteries with a 10 year warranty, and fit stainless steel mesh to the clubhouse sub floor area to prevent ember attack in the event of a bush fire," the club said.
Helensburgh-Stanwell Park Surf Life Saving Club got $30,000 for a security upgrade to protect the premises located in an isolated area with potential for break-ins and vandalism.
Thirroul Surf Life Saving Club also got money ($31,000) to install installation of solar and security systems, and will also make improvements to the courtyard toilet and first aid room.
Further south, Windang Surf Life Saving Club received $33,985 for the installation of two heavy duty UV protective shade sails over the beach facing concreted area as a sun safety measure.
Warilla-Barrack Point club received $46,985 to install water tanks and replace roller doors to comply with DA requirements and improve safety and access.
Member for Shellharbour Anna Watson said the grant would help the region's "unsung heroes".
"Warilla Barrack Point surf life saving volunteers are the unsung heroes of our community, protecting locals and visitors on our magnificent beaches," she said.
"This grant will contribute towards the development of a modern, fit for purpose facility that enables surf life savers to better protect the community and continue to deliver a world-class service."
