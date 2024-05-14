What the 2024 federal budget means for Illawarra families

Eloise Fagan and her family love where they live, and it's easy to see why.
"The environment our kids get to grow up in, they're barefoot, playing down at the creek, every moment they get they can ride their bikes around."
The family of six live in a converted farmers' cottage on a rural property near Kiama, and say the blend of nature and their community ties to their church and the childrens' school at Calderwood Christian College is what keeps them grounded.
"Everything is 15 minutes away, but we feel like we're hours and hours away from the city," Mrs Fagan said.
A few years ago, the family decided to go ahead with an extension and renovation of their home as their children grew up and Eloise and husband Michael put down roots in their own slice of paradise.
"We always joked we had double the average size family, and half the average size house," Mrs Fagan said.
"It's pretty simple, but it's our home, and where we want to stay."
But after the 2019 bushfires changed the fire risk rating of the neighbouring paddock and the post-COVID shortage of building supplies and labour drove up the cost of construction, the relatively modest project blew out in price, roughly doubling in cost.
The family drew on their mortgage to fund the scaled-back extension project, and repayments are now at 38 per cent of their combined income, meaning there is little left over for discretionary purchases.
In the meantime, the price of everything else went up too. Now, to rein in the family budget, instead of supporting local at farmer's markets, the family shop at Aldi and Eloise and Michael increased the hours they are spending in the family's commercial audio-visual business.
The family are well aware that there are others out there doing it much tougher than them, but their experience is a common one across the Illawarra, as the rising cost of living squeezes working households the hardest.
According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics employee households recorded the largest increase in living costs of all household types.
While rising interest rates hit mortgage holders hard, these provided a boon for self-funded retirees or those whose income is tied to inflation, although all households had to contend with high inflation in the cost of food and other essential items.
With the Albanese government handing down its second budget on Tuesday evening, it is families like the Fagans who are the primary target demographic, according to Treasurer Jim Chalmers.
Dr Chalmers has described his second budget as Treasurer as a budget for "mums and middle Australia".
"The primary focus of our economic plan is to help ease inflation and the cost of living, with a big focus on delivering more help for middle Australia and more help for mums," he said in the lead up.
Working households will see tax relief in the updated Stage 3 tax cuts, which will roll out from July 1 and are included in this year's budget. The tax cuts will flow to all workers earning above the yearly tax-free threshold of $18,200.
Families expecting children will also have superannuation paid during taxpayer-funded paid parental leave, addressing the earnings gap between men and women.
The government says these measures are designed to provide relief without adding to inflation, with the Reserve Bank keeping rates on pause at 4.35 per cent in May as inflation remains above the RBA's target.
While some of these measures will be welcomed by the Fagans, having navigated the building approvals process for their extension and owning their own business, Mrs Fagan said governments at all levels could do more to reduce unnecessary compliance that added cost and delayed projects.
"It comes back to the age-old complaint that common sense isn't common anymore," Mrs Fagan said.
As Dr Chalmers walks the budget tightrope between cost of living support and reining in inflation, the Fagans and thousands of other Illawarra families will be hoping he doesn't lose his balance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.