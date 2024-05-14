Coniston out to tame Lions and continue history-making Australia Cup run

Illawarra Premier League leaders Coniston are looking to continue their history-making Australia Cup run on Wednesday night at JJ Kelly Park.
Coniston is in the midst of its best ever Australia Cup campaign to date.
A win over the impressive Inter Lions on Wednesday night will put them just one win away from featuring in the national draw of the nation-wide knockout competition, which is held annually and attracts teams from the grassroots level right through to the A-League.
This is not lost on Cono coach Franc Pierro, who has already guided the reigning IPL champions to four wins in the Australia Cup in 2024.
Cono kicked-off their Cup campaign in early March with a 6-0 hammering of Glebe Wanderers before needing extra-time to down Prospect United 3-2.
Coniston regained form in their next outing, downing Mr Druitt Town Rangers 5-1 before securing a 3-1 win away to Panaroma FC to book a round six showdown against the high-flying Football NSW League one outfit Inter Lions.
Pierro knows his team will have their work cut-out against a Lions team which last year made the final 16 of the Australia Cup.
"They are a good side and they've shown in the past they know how to win Cup games," the Coniston coach said.
"We're expecting a tough game against a very good side but we are ready for the challenge.
"This is an opportunity for us as well to achieve something special.
"This is already the furthest our club has gone in this competition. We're soaking all that in but know we have a real opportunity here to possibly make it all the way to the national draw of the competition."
To do that Coniston need to beat the Lions and then win whoever they play next.
"We're not looking that far ahead. For us it's about Wednesday night and putting in a good showing against Inter Lions," Pierro said.
"The mood in the camp is high and the boys are fresh, especially after not playing for a couple of weeks because of the rain.
"We will go in as we always do, confident that we can get the job done. We know though that we have to play very well to get the win."
Coniston have been doing just that in the Illawarra Premier League. They have yet to lose any of their seven games, winning six of them, including a last-start 6-3 win over Corrimal on April 27.
