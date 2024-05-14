Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Coniston out to tame Lions and continue history-making Australia Cup run

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 14 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 2:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coniston coach Franc Pierro is keen to guide the JJ Kelly Park outfit to Australia Cup glory over Inter Lions on Wednesday night. Picture by Adam McLean
Coniston coach Franc Pierro is keen to guide the JJ Kelly Park outfit to Australia Cup glory over Inter Lions on Wednesday night. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra Premier League leaders Coniston are looking to continue their history-making Australia Cup run on Wednesday night at JJ Kelly Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.